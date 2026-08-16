Shah Rukh Khan to feature in Asha Bhosle tribute video
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will appear in a special tribute music video for the late legendary singer Asha Bhosle. The project, titled "Asha Forever," is being created by renowned composer AR Rahman. On Sunday, Rahman took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce Khan's involvement in the tribute and expressed his gratitude toward the actor.
Announcement
'A heartfelt thank you to dear Shah Rukh Khan'
Rahman wrote on X, "A heartfelt thank you to dear Shah Rukh Khan for graciously agreeing to be part of Asha Bhosle ji's tribute music video."
"#ComingSoon #AshaForever."
The song will also feature vocals from a variety of artists, including Rahman and Bhosle.
Project inception
Rahman shared his vision behind the tribute
Rahman had originally conceived the project while Bhosle was still alive.
The composer recently posted a teaser for the song and explained his vision behind it.
He wrote, "The most meaningful tribute felt like bringing together different musicians, traditions, and sounds to celebrate her extraordinary legacy."
Legacy
SRK has previously worked with Bhosle on several songs
Khan has previously worked with Bhosle on several songs for his films.
Some of their notable collaborations include Zara Sa Jhoom, Le Gayi, Kitaabein Bahut Si, and Yeh Hai Pyaar Pyaar.
The much-awaited project is a fitting tribute to the iconic singer, who passed away on April 12, 2026.