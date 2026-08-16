Loading...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Shah Rukh Khan to feature in Asha Bhosle tribute video
Shah Rukh Khan to feature in Asha Bhosle tribute video
'Asha Forever' is being created by AR Rahman

Shah Rukh Khan to feature in Asha Bhosle tribute video

By Isha Sharma
Aug 16, 2026
05:41 pm
What's the story

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will appear in a special tribute music video for the late legendary singer Asha Bhosle. The project, titled "Asha Forever," is being created by renowned composer AR Rahman. On Sunday, Rahman took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce Khan's involvement in the tribute and expressed his gratitude toward the actor.

Announcement

'A heartfelt thank you to dear Shah Rukh Khan'

Rahman wrote on X, "A heartfelt thank you to dear Shah Rukh Khan for graciously agreeing to be part of Asha Bhosle ji's tribute music video."

"#ComingSoon #AshaForever."

The song will also feature vocals from a variety of artists, including Rahman and Bhosle.

Project inception

Rahman shared his vision behind the tribute

Rahman had originally conceived the project while Bhosle was still alive.

The composer recently posted a teaser for the song and explained his vision behind it.

He wrote, "The most meaningful tribute felt like bringing together different musicians, traditions, and sounds to celebrate her extraordinary legacy."

ADVERTISEMENT

Legacy

SRK has previously worked with Bhosle on several songs

Khan has previously worked with Bhosle on several songs for his films.

Some of their notable collaborations include Zara Sa Jhoom, Le Gayi, Kitaabein Bahut Si, and Yeh Hai Pyaar Pyaar.

The much-awaited project is a fitting tribute to the iconic singer, who passed away on April 12, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT