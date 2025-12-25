Shah Rukh Khan to join Rajinikanth in 'Jailer 2'?

The much-anticipated sequel to Rajinikanth 's 2023 blockbuster Jailer, titled Jailer 2, is currently in production. While the film's cast has been gradually revealed, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty recently claimed that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will also be a part of this star-studded project. However, an official announcement from the makers about Khan's involvement is still awaited, and his role remains undisclosed.

Actor's revelation Chakraborty expressed excitement over 'Jailer 2' during interview In a recent Bengali interview with SITI Cinema, Chakraborty shared his enthusiasm for Jailer 2. He said it is one of the stories that have been impressing him lately, owing to its ensemble cast of seasoned actors. While mentioning the names of his co-stars, he said, "Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Ramya Krishnan, Shivarajkumar," thus confirming Khan's participation in the film.

Co-star's involvement 'Jailer 2' to feature Shivarajkumar in a significant role Shivarajkumar, another star of Jailer 2, had earlier revealed that he has begun filming for his role in the sequel. He stated that his character will be more than just a cameo and will continue from where the first film left off. "It's more than a cameo for me in this film. I have shot for a day and will join again on Jan 8th, 9th, and 10th," he said to Behindwoods.

Sequel details 'Jailer 2' to continue from where the 1st film ended Shivarajkumar also praised the original film's director Nelson Dilipkumar for his storytelling and character development, which he credited for Jailer's universal appeal. Meanwhile, other confirmed cast members of Jailer 2 include Vinayakan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Santhanam, and Malayalam actor Anna Raajan. Meghana Raj Sarja will also be making her Tamil cinema comeback with a pivotal role in the film.