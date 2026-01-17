Is SRK finally returning to the 'Don' franchise?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly considering a return to the Don franchise with Don 3, following Ranveer Singh's exit. According to TellyChakkar, Khan is "willing" to reprise his role but has one condition: director Atlee's involvement in the project. The actor believes that Atlee's (Jawan) inclusion will enhance the film's scale and generate more audience excitement. However, no final decision has been made yet.
Cast changes
Singh's exit and potential leading lady
Singh was initially set to lead Don 3 but reportedly quit the project last year. According to Pinkvilla, his priorities have shifted after the success of Dhurandhar. The report quoted a source saying, "He is keen to collaborate with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee." Kiara Advani was earlier cast opposite Singh but exited the film; Kriti Sanon may replace her. Farhan Akhtar, who helmed the first two Don films, will helm Don 3.
Antagonist's departure
'Don 3' villain role reportedly declined by Massey, Deverakonda
Meanwhile, reports suggest that actors Vikrant Massey and Vijay Deverakonda were approached for the antagonist role in Don 3, but both turned it down. The reason cited was the lack of depth in the character. Don 3 was first announced by Akhtar in 2023, but it continues to be stuck in limbo due to casting and script issues.