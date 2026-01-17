Is SRK finally returning to the 'Don' franchise?

Cast changes

Singh's exit and potential leading lady

Singh was initially set to lead Don 3 but reportedly quit the project last year. According to Pinkvilla, his priorities have shifted after the success of Dhurandhar. The report quoted a source saying, "He is keen to collaborate with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee." Kiara Advani was earlier cast opposite Singh but exited the film; Kriti Sanon may replace her. Farhan Akhtar, who helmed the first two Don films, will helm Don 3.