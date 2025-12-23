Ranveer Singh indefinitely delays 'Don 3' amid 'Dhurandhar' success
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly delayed the much-anticipated Don 3. The decision comes in the wake of his recent blockbuster Dhurandhar, which has reportedly made him rethink his film choices. A source told Pinkvilla that Singh is now looking to work with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee.
Singh's decision influenced by 'Dhurandhar' success
The source said, "With Dhurandhar's massive success, Ranveer is very clear about the kind of films he wants to do next." "He doesn't want to be seen in back-to-back gangster films, especially since Dhurandhar is already established in that space." This has reportedly led him to ask Jai Mehta to prepone the shoot of Pralay, a zombie-based film backed by Applause Entertainment.
Singh prioritizes 'Pralay' over 'Don 3'
The source added, "Now that he has prioritized other projects over Don 3, Singh is now personally involved in aligning dates and schedules for Jai Mehta's film to ensure the film moves quickly." Meanwhile, Don 3 director Farhan Akhtar had previously said he chose Singh for the role because of his energy and mischievousness.