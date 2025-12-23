Ranveer Singh indefinitely delays 'Don 3' amid 'Dhurandhar' success

Career shift

Singh's decision influenced by 'Dhurandhar' success

The source said, "With Dhurandhar's massive success, Ranveer is very clear about the kind of films he wants to do next." "He doesn't want to be seen in back-to-back gangster films, especially since Dhurandhar is already established in that space." This has reportedly led him to ask Jai Mehta to prepone the shoot of Pralay, a zombie-based film backed by Applause Entertainment.