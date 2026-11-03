'King': 'Tu Mil Jaaye' choreographers talk about working with SRK
What's the story
The much-anticipated song Tu Mil Jaaye from King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has finally been released. The track is choreographed by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji, who previously collaborated with director Siddharth Anand on Fighter (2024). In a chat with Variety India, the duo shared their experience working with Khan and Padukone on this project.
Choreographers' experience
'Got the offer to choreograph this song one year back'
Bhagat and Samji revealed that they were approached by Anand for this project a year ago.
"We've had a prior association with Siddharth Anand, and perhaps he saw something in us, a different approach."
"He is the reason we got this song. Actually, we got the offer to choreograph this song one year back!" Bhagat said.
Song's concept
Not an out-and-out dance number
Samji explained their approach to the choreography for Tu Mil Jaaye.
"It was a challenge conceptualizing and choreographing this song as it's not an out-and-out dance number. It's a mood, a vibe song."
"We wanted to blend romance and the intensity of SRK's character in the film. The actors made the steps look effortless."
Unique collaboration
On Khan lip-syncing Ed Sheeran's part
The song features a unique mix of Arijit Singh, Sachin (Sanghvi)-Jigar (Saraiya), and an English rap by Ed Sheeran.
Bhagat said, "It's the biggest collab. The pressure was on us to mount this song in a very specific way."
"Having SRK lip-sync Ed Sheeran's part was always in the plan, but we pushed him to do it. SRK, of course, nailed the sync as always."
Actor's commitment
Cape Town, winter, and Khan's dedication
The duo also spoke about their experience shooting the song in Cape Town, South Africa.
"It was a challenging shoot as the weather was rough."
"It was shot in harsh winter, and the wind was strong. But the actors and the dancers gave us energy and support."
They also praised Khan's dedication to his craft. They revealed the actor told them, "Jab tak main achha nahi karu, please mujhe rehearsal karvate rehna."
The choreographers added, "He works very hard."