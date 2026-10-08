'Your intensity, laughter...': SRK pens emotional tribute to Nana Patekar

Khan recalled, "When I first met him, out of awe and awkwardness I fiddled with my hair."

"He slapped my hand away and said, 'Hero ki tarah Baal mat bana... tu actor hai (Don't style your hair like a hero... you are an actor).'"

"He didn't flatter you. He didn't tell you what you wanted to hear. He told you what you needed to hear. That was Nana."