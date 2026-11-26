If the reported runtime of King is confirmed, it will make the film Khan's first to cross the three-hour mark in 20 years.

The last movie to do so was Karan Johar's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which was released in 2006 and ran for three hours and 13 minutes.

In his early career, Khan starred in several films over three hours long, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara and Swades.