'King' to be one of SRK's longest films?
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King is reportedly set to run for three hours and 17 minutes, making it his first movie in two decades to exceed the three-hour mark. The news comes from Fandango, a popular US-based movie ticketing platform. Earlier reports had suggested a runtime of around two hours and 35 minutes, but this has now been updated on Fandango. If confirmed, King will mark a return to SRK's early-2000s trend of lengthy films.
Record-breaking potential
'King' to break this record for SRK
If the reported runtime of King is confirmed, it will make the film Khan's first to cross the three-hour mark in 20 years.
The last movie to do so was Karan Johar's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which was released in 2006 and ran for three hours and 13 minutes.
In his early career, Khan starred in several films over three hours long, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara and Swades.
Evolving trends
'King' set to hit theaters on December 24
Over the years, Bollywood has shifted its approach to film runtimes, favoring shorter and more tightly edited narratives.
Khan's films Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), Happy New Year (2014), Pathaan (2023) and Jawan (2023) all had runtimes under three hours.
However, the box office success of longer films in recent times like Animal, Pushpa 2, and Dhurandhar has challenged this belief.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is set to hit theaters on December 24.