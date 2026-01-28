Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani light up 'Aashiqon Ki Colony'
The new song "Aashiqon Ki Colony" from O'Romeo just dropped, bringing together Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani for their first on-screen pairing.
The track is upbeat, colorful, and packed with lively choreography—plus it's set to music by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics from Gulzar, sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Javed Ali.
Dance moves & fan buzz
In the video, Shahid plays a gritty gangster while Disha brings the glam.
Shahid's moonwalk and Michael Jackson-style moves are getting mixed reactions—some fans are loving the chemistry, others feel it's a bit old-school.
About the film
O'Romeo is inspired by Mafia Queens of Mumbai and features a star-studded cast including Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia.
Directed by Bhardwaj, it hits theaters February 13.