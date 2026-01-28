Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani light up 'Aashiqon Ki Colony' Entertainment Jan 28, 2026

The new song "Aashiqon Ki Colony" from O'Romeo just dropped, bringing together Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani for their first on-screen pairing.

The track is upbeat, colorful, and packed with lively choreography—plus it's set to music by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics from Gulzar, sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Javed Ali.