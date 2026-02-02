'O'Romeo': Shahid-Triptii long for each other in 'Ishq Ka Fever'
The makers of O'Romeo released a new romantic track, Ishq Ka Fever, on Monday. The slow-paced song from Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial features a mix of love, longing, and intimacy between characters Ustara (Shahid Kapoor) and Afsha (Triptii Dimri). Arijit Singh has lent his voice to the track, while the lyrics have been penned by Gulzar.
The song begins with a playful conversation between Farida Jalal's and Kapoor's characters about love and its repercussions. The visuals then transition to a beautiful representation of the growing bond between Ustara and Afsha. The film also stars Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Avinash Tiwary, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others.
O'Romeo is a revenge romance based on true events. Kapoor plays a gangster named Ustara, who is navigating the dark alleys of Mumbai's underworld. Dimri plays the distressed Afsha, who approaches Kapoor's character for help, leading to an unexpected romantic development. The film will hit theaters on February 13, 2026.