'O'Romeo': Shahid-Triptii long for each other in 'Ishq Ka Fever'

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:24 pm Feb 02, 202602:24 pm

What's the story

The makers of O'Romeo released a new romantic track, Ishq Ka Fever, on Monday. The slow-paced song from Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial features a mix of love, longing, and intimacy between characters Ustara (Shahid Kapoor) and Afsha (Triptii Dimri). Arijit Singh has lent his voice to the track, while the lyrics have been penned by Gulzar.