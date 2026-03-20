Shahid Kapoor confirms 'Farzi' season 2 shoot is underway

Release date and storyline updates

Farzi's second season brings back fan favorites like Raashii Khanna and Kay Kay Menon, with the story diving deeper into Sunny's tough choices after last season's cliffhanger.

Filming had already begun as of March 20, 2026, and no official release date has been announced.

If you loved the first season or just want more of Raj & DK's signature style, keep an eye out!