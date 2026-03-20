Shahid Kapoor confirms 'Farzi' season 2 shoot is underway
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor has officially started shooting for Farzi season two, sharing the news at Prime Video's 2026 event in Mumbai, complete with a playful entrance and fake currency notes.
He admitted that he had been waiting to start season two for the last two years, that shooting had already begun, and that the story feels very much like a natural progression.
Release date and storyline updates
Farzi's second season brings back fan favorites like Raashii Khanna and Kay Kay Menon, with the story diving deeper into Sunny's tough choices after last season's cliffhanger.
Filming had already begun as of March 20, 2026, and no official release date has been announced.
If you loved the first season or just want more of Raj & DK's signature style, keep an eye out!