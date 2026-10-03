Yukti Thareja joins Shahid Kapoor in 'Farzi' S02
What's the story
Yukti Thareja, who has worked on projects like Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate and Delhi Crime Season 3, will be the female lead in Farzi Season 2. The second season of the crime thriller series, helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, will release next year. The first season was a major success for Prime Video in India's streaming space.
Character details
Thareja opens up about her character
Thareja confirmed her role to Variety India, saying, "I'm playing the main female lead in Farzi Season 2. I'm the only central female protagonist this season."
"All my scenes are with Shahid Kapoor. My character is a fearless Gen-Z woman who speaks up against the system. It's a strong, layered role with real substance."
"I've already shot the majority of my portion, with about 20% left to complete, and the season is expected to release in mid-2027."
Season overview
Recap of 'Farzi' Season 1 and upcoming season's storyline
The first season of Farzi saw Kapoor as Sunny, a disillusioned youth who takes to counterfeiting currency.
The season ended with Sunny and his best friend Firoz (Bhuvan Arora) escaping Special Task Force officer Michael Vedanayagam (Vijay Sethupathi) and crime lord Mansoor Dalal (Kay Kay Menon).
The second season will show how Sunny and Firoz continue their counterfeiting business while evading these two threats.
Career highlights
Other projects of Thareja
Thareja gained fame with the music video Lut Gaye, featuring Emraan Hashmi. The song, sung by Jubin Nautiyal, has over 1.5 billion views on YouTube.
She also appeared in the Malayalam action film Marco.
She is also known for MTV Ace The Quarantine and MTV Supermodel of the Year.