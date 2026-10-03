Yukti Thareja joins Shahid Kapoor in 'Farzi' S02

Thareja confirmed her role to Variety India, saying, "I'm playing the main female lead in Farzi Season 2. I'm the only central female protagonist this season."

"All my scenes are with Shahid Kapoor. My character is a fearless Gen-Z woman who speaks up against the system. It's a strong, layered role with real substance."

"I've already shot the majority of my portion, with about 20% left to complete, and the season is expected to release in mid-2027."