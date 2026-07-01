After 'Cocktail 2,' Shahid locks soul-swapping comedy with Janhvi: Report
What's the story
Shahid Kapoor, who is currently busy with shooting Farzi 2, has reportedly signed his next theatrical project. He will be headlining director Amit Ravindranath Sharma's upcoming comedy film Adal Badal, according to Bollywood Hungama. The movie will go on floors in October and is being produced by Sunir Kheterpal in association with Amazon MGM.
Financials
Kapoor to charge ₹18cr for the film
The report also revealed that Kapoor has signed the film for a whopping ₹18cr. "There was back-and-forth about taking on the project due to the budget, but everything has aligned now. Shahid Kapoor has signed the film for a sum of ₹18cr, in addition to a sum reserved in the backend if the film makes a profit," a source told the portal.
Casting news
'Adal Badal' to feature Janhvi Kapoor
The report further revealed that Kapoor will be sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in the film. "It's a first-time pairing, and the duo are excited to start shooting for the film from October 2026. The film is based on the concept of soul swapping, and is touted to be a mad-cap entertainer," the source added. Other key characters are currently being cast.
Career update
Meanwhile, catch up on Kapoor's recent projects
Kapoor's recent film Cocktail 2 has performed decently at the box office. He is also busy shooting for the second season of Raj and DK's web show Farzi 2. Before these, the actor had a critically acclaimed outing in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo. With his diverse roles and successful films, Kapoor continues to be one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema today.