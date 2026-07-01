After 'Cocktail 2,' Shahid locks soul-swapping comedy with Janhvi: Report

Casting news

'Adal Badal' to feature Janhvi Kapoor

The report further revealed that Kapoor will be sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in the film. "It's a first-time pairing, and the duo are excited to start shooting for the film from October 2026. The film is based on the concept of soul swapping, and is touted to be a mad-cap entertainer," the source added. Other key characters are currently being cast.