Shahid-Triptii's 'O'Romeo' mints over ₹20cr in 2 days

The romantic thriller O'Romeo , starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri , has witnessed a significant jump in its box office collection on the second day of release. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj , the film is a violent love story set against the backdrop of Mumbai's underworld. Despite mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, it opened decently and saw a major increase in domestic earnings on Saturday.

Box office surge Looking at the film in numbers According to Sacnilk, O'Romeo raked in ₹12.2 crore on its second day, bringing its total collection in India to ₹20.7 crore. If the film continues this momentum, it could cross the ₹30 crore mark by the end of the Valentine's Day weekend. This marks a substantial jump from its opening day earnings of around ₹8.5 crore.

Director-actor bond Kapoor on working with Bhardwaj At the trailer launch of O'Romeo, Kapoor described his journey with Bhardwaj as exciting and unpredictable. He revealed that he was nervous when he first met Bhardwaj for Kaminey and even questioned why he was chosen for the role. Despite these initial jitters, Kapoor has since worked with Bhardwaj on Haider, Rangoon, and now O'Romeo.

