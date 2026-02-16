'Really excited': Shahid Kapoor to shoot for 'Farzi 2' soon

Shahid Kapoor to film 'Farzi 2'

By Isha Sharma 09:46 am Feb 16, 202609:46 am

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is currently seen in the action-thriller O'Romeo, and will soon begin shooting for the web series Farzi 2. In an interview with Mid-Day, Kapoor shared that he enjoys switching between different genres and is excited about this upcoming venture. "I've already moved into something very different. Now that O'Romeo has released, I will begin shooting for Farzi 2, which I'm really excited about."