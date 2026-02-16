'Really excited': Shahid Kapoor to shoot for 'Farzi 2' soon
What's the story
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is currently seen in the action-thriller O'Romeo, and will soon begin shooting for the web series Farzi 2. In an interview with Mid-Day, Kapoor shared that he enjoys switching between different genres and is excited about this upcoming venture. "I've already moved into something very different. Now that O'Romeo has released, I will begin shooting for Farzi 2, which I'm really excited about."
Genre transition
Kapoor on switching genres
Kapoor has been part of several intense films in the past. He will soon be seen in Cocktail 2, a light-hearted romantic film co-starring Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. He revealed that he started shooting for this movie soon after wrapping up O'Romeo and was even filming it during promotions. "I enjoy switching worlds, it helps reset you as an actor," he said about his diverse roles.
Upcoming ventures
Other projects in the pipeline for Kapoor
Apart from Farzi 2, Kapoor is also rumored to be working on several other projects. These reportedly include a biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and a project with director Atlee. He is also reportedly a part of the mythological series Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues. Released in 2023, Amazon Prime Video's Farzi featured Kapoor as a small-time artist who gets involved in counterfeiting currency. The crime thriller co-starred Vijay Sethupathi, Rashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, and Bhuvan Arora.