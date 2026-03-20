Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri's 'O'Romeo' heads to OTT: Details here Entertainment Mar 20, 2026

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's new film O'Romeo, a romantic action thriller set in post-independence Mumbai, is scheduled to be available on Prime Video for rental from March 27, 2026, and for all subscribers from April 10, 2026.

Released in February 2026, one report lists its worldwide gross at about ₹118.27 crore, even though critics were divided.