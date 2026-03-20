Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri's 'O'Romeo' heads to OTT: Details here
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's new film O'Romeo, a romantic action thriller set in post-independence Mumbai, is scheduled to be available on Prime Video for rental from March 27, 2026, and for all subscribers from April 10, 2026.
Released in February 2026, one report lists its worldwide gross at about ₹118.27 crore, even though critics were divided.
OTT platform, rental date, and more
O'Romeo will be available for rental on Prime Video starting March 27, 2026, and will be free to all subscribers starting April 10.
This reunites Kapoor with director Vishal Bhardwaj.
About the film and its cast ensemble
Kapoor plays Ustara, a hitman whose life changes when he meets Afsha (Dimri), a widow out for revenge.
The cast also features Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, and Farida Jalal.