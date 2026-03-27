Shahid Kapoor's 'O'Romeo' heads to OTT: Cast, plot, release date Entertainment Mar 27, 2026

Shahid Kapoor's latest film, O'Romeo, just dropped on Prime Video. It first hit theaters in February and got a mixed response at the box office.

Right now, you can rent it, but if you're a Prime member, it'll be free to watch starting April 10.

The movie takes you into the gritty world of post-independence Mumbai and draws inspiration from Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai.