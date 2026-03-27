Shahid Kapoor's 'O'Romeo' heads to OTT: Cast, plot, release date
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor's latest film, O'Romeo, just dropped on Prime Video. It first hit theaters in February and got a mixed response at the box office.
Right now, you can rent it, but if you're a Prime member, it'll be free to watch starting April 10.
The movie takes you into the gritty world of post-independence Mumbai and draws inspiration from Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai.
Story of hitman and his love
Kapoor stars as Ustara, a contract killer whose life changes when he falls for Afsha (Triptii Dimri).
Set in 1990s Mumbai, the story blends crime with themes of love and betrayal.
The cast also features Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, and Farida Jalal, so expect some strong performances all around.