Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna to star in new romantic comedy
What's the story
Actors Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly teaming up again for a new project. The duo, who are currently working on Cocktail 2, will collaborate with director Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho and Maidaan fame for a romantic comedy, according to Variety India. Kapoor and Mandanna reportedly developed a strong professional relationship during the making of Cocktail 2. They were quick to agree to work together again for this new project.
Production details
Production details of the upcoming film
The upcoming untitled movie will be backed by Sunir Kheterpal under The Vermilion World banner, in association with Jio Studios. This will be Kheterpal's second collaboration with Kapoor after Bloody Daddy. He has also worked with Sharma on The Intern, a project that was unfortunately shelved due to the passing of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.
Upcoming commitments
Meanwhile, here's what Kapoor and Mandanna are up to
Kapoor is currently promoting his upcoming film O' Romeo, directed by Vishal Bharadwaj. He will soon begin shooting for the second season of Raj & DK's Farzi on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, Mandanna has a series of projects lined up, including Ranabaali with Vijay Deverakonda and Atlee's action film #AA22xA6. She also has Mysaa in her pipeline and is set to marry Deverakonda later this month.