Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna to star in new romantic comedy

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:37 pm Feb 06, 2026

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly teaming up again for a new project. The duo, who are currently working on Cocktail 2, will collaborate with director Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho and Maidaan fame for a romantic comedy, according to Variety India. Kapoor and Mandanna reportedly developed a strong professional relationship during the making of Cocktail 2. They were quick to agree to work together again for this new project.