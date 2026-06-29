Shah's Malabar Hill mansion valued over ₹100cr showcases Victorian charm
Bollywood actor Madhoo Shah and her husband Anand live in a seriously impressive Malabar Hill mansion, valued at over ₹100 crore.
Their home is packed with Victorian-era charm: think warm beige and brown tones, antique vases, angels (figurines or statues) and Mother Mary portraits, and artwork that nod to their London roots.
Shah's home includes 53 teapots
The place is filled with stories: there is an antique opium bed, hand-carved furniture, and a "lucky" painting from Madhoo's mother's aunt (her great-aunt).
The dining area stands out with its vintage table and 53 teapots collected from all over the world.
You will also spot elephant and turtle figurines for good luck, Sri Lankan art, a Chinese stone, and Madhoo's favorite hangout: the den, where she watches movies or plays the piano.