Shah's Malabar Hill mansion valued over ₹100cr showcases Victorian charm

Shah's home includes 53 teapots

The place is filled with stories: there is an antique opium bed, hand-carved furniture, and a "lucky" painting from Madhoo's mother's aunt (her great-aunt).

The dining area stands out with its vintage table and 53 teapots collected from all over the world.

You will also spot elephant and turtle figurines for good luck, Sri Lankan art, a Chinese stone, and Madhoo's favorite hangout: the den, where she watches movies or plays the piano.