Shaikh charged with fraud for taking Nimmi's Juhu assets ₹2cr
Asrar Ahmed Shaikh, who looked after late actress Nimmi, has been hit with fraud charges for allegedly taking control of her Juhu property and fixed deposits worth around ₹2 crore.
Police say he diverted these from Nimmi's rightful heirs for his own benefit.
Shaikh accused of selling Nimmi's estate
Shaikh worked as househelp and caretaker for Nimmi and her husband Ali Raza from 2003 until she passed away in 2020, but he is now accused of ignoring her will and trying to sell off her estate without permission.
The legal battle isn't over yet: Nimmi's will is still waiting for approval in the Bombay High Court, while the named beneficiaries and executor are fighting to get back what they say is rightfully theirs.