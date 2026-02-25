Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Shakira, Pink
What's the story
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled its 17 nominees for the Class of 2026. This year's list is one of the most genre-diverse yet, featuring artists such as The Black Crowes, Jeff Buckley, Mariah Carey, Phil Collins, Melissa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, and Billy Idol. Other nominees include INXS, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, New Edition, Oasis, Pink, Sade, Shakira, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan.
First-time nominees
10 nominees making their debut on the ballot
Among the 17 nominees, 10 are making their debut on the ballot. These include Buckley, Collins, Etheridge, Hill, INXS, New Edition, Pink, Shakira, Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan. The remaining seven have been nominated in previous years but are returning to the ballot after unsuccessful attempts at induction. They are The Black Crowes, Carey, Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, and Sade.
Induction process
Voting and induction ceremony details
The voting for the nominees will be conducted over the next two months by a panel of over 1,200 artists, historians, and music industry professionals. The inductees will be announced in April. Additional inductees will also be revealed at that time under three special committee categories: Musical Influence Award, Musical Excellence Award, and Ahmet Ertegun Non-Performer Award. The 2026 induction ceremony is scheduled for fall, with specific dates to be announced later.