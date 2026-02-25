Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Shakira, Pink

Among the 17 nominees, 10 are making their debut on the ballot. These include Buckley, Collins, Etheridge, Hill, INXS, New Edition, Pink, Shakira, Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan. The remaining seven have been nominated in previous years but are returning to the ballot after unsuccessful attempts at induction. They are The Black Crowes, Carey, Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, and Sade.

Induction process

Voting and induction ceremony details

The voting for the nominees will be conducted over the next two months by a panel of over 1,200 artists, historians, and music industry professionals. The inductees will be announced in April. Additional inductees will also be revealed at that time under three special committee categories: Musical Influence Award, Musical Excellence Award, and Ahmet Ertegun Non-Performer Award. The 2026 induction ceremony is scheduled for fall, with specific dates to be announced later.