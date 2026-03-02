Seeing Shakira live in India? Here's what you'll spend

Colombian pop star Shakira is set to return to India after nearly two decades with two concerts in April 2026. The Grammy-winning artist will perform at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai , on April 10 and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi, on April 15. The ticket prices for these shows range from ₹4,500 to a whopping ₹32,000.

Ticket breakdown Mumbai concert ticket categories The ticket categories for Shakira's Mumbai concert provide a wide range of options. The most expensive option, the HSBC Starstruck Lounge pass, is priced at ₹32,000. This includes a base ticket price of ₹28,500, delivery charges of ₹200, and a booking fee of ₹3,363 inclusive of GST. Other options include the Platinum Lounge at ₹24,500, VIP section tickets at ₹14,500, and general access at ₹6,000.

Delhi concert Delhi show ticket prices The ticket prices for Shakira's Delhi show are on par with those in Mumbai. The HSBC Starstruck Lounge experience is priced at ₹30,500. Other categories include the Platinum Lounge at ₹26,500 and north stand at ₹12,000. Ground-level tickets are available at ₹8,000. General admission tickets start from ₹4,500.

