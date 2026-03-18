Shakira postpones India concert amid geopolitical tensions

The ongoing geopolitical tensions are starting to affect India's live music industry, with several international artists postponing or rescheduling their concerts. From hip-hop legends to global pop stars, the landscape of international touring is being altered in real-time. Notably, most recently, Shakira 's Mumbai shows at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 10 and 11 has been postponed. While organizers clarified the tour hasn't been canceled, the move underscores growing caution among international A-listers. New dates are yet to be announced.

Concert changes Other international artists who have postponed their shows Ye (Kanye West) also postponed his March 29 show in Delhi to May 23. The organizers of Ye attributed the postponement to the "prevailing geopolitical situation," and said existing tickets would remain valid for the rescheduled date. Shakira's postponement was described by authorities as a decision to prioritize public safety amid regional tensions. Similarly, Flipperachi, who was scheduled to perform in India, has also postponed his gig, saying on Instagram it was due to "unforeseen circumstances beyond our control."

Logistical challenges Travel uncertainty and risk of airspace closures are major issues Routing international tours, often reliant on Middle Eastern hubs for transit and equipment, has become a logistical nightmare, turning "travel uncertainty" into a major dealbreaker for crews. With the risk of airspace closures or being grounded, traveling to South Asia has become a gamble many artists aren't willing to take right now. For the unversed, this is due to the ongoing war between Iran and Israel and the USA.

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