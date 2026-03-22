Shakira's India concerts postponed indefinitely amid 'regional tensions'

The much-awaited return of global pop icon Shakira to India has hit a roadblock, with her concerts in the country being postponed due to "the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions." The announcement was made by District, the event organizer, on Instagram . The statement read: "The well-being of our fans, the artist and the production team remains our foremost priority."

Ticket refunds Ticket holders to get a full refund District assured all ticket holders that they would receive a full refund, which would be automatically processed to their original payment method. The statement added, "We're working with the artist's team to find a new date and will share updates as soon as we have them." "The Feeding India Concert has always stood for something greater, and that commitment remains unchanged."

Fan reactions Fans demand compensation for other expenses The news of the postponement has left fans heartbroken. Many are wondering if they would also be compensated for other expenses incurred in light of the concert, such as flight bookings. One fan commented, "I waited for this so bad!" while another wrote, "Who's going to pay my flight bills???" Another fan said, "They can't be serious!"

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Concert details Concerts were part of the Feeding India initiative The postponed shows were a part of the non-profit initiative, Feeding India Concert, in association with District by Zomato. They were scheduled for April 10 and 11 in Mumbai and April 15 in Delhi. The concerts would have marked Shakira's first major performance in India in nearly two decades since her last show in Mumbai in 2007.

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