Shakira's 'Dai Dai' hits 100 million before opening ceremony performance
Shakira's latest World Cup anthem, "Dai Dai" with Burna Boy, just crossed 100 million views in a matter of weeks.
The track will be performed during the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony on June 11 in Mexico City, right before Mexico faces South Africa.
With this, Shakira becomes the first artist to have official roles at four different World Cups, a pretty cool record.
Shakira to co-headline 1st-ever halftime show
Shakira started her World Cup journey back in 2006 with "Hips Don't Lie."
In 2010, she dropped "Waka Waka," which now has over 4.5 billion views, and followed up with "La La La" in 2014 (1.3 billion views).
Now at 49, she's using "Dai Dai" to promote unity and raise money for global education through FIFA's campaign, and she'll also co-headline the tournament's first-ever halftime show with Madonna and BTS on July 19.