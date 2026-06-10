Shakira's 'Dai Dai' hits 100 million before opening ceremony performance

Shakira to co-headline 1st-ever halftime show

Shakira started her World Cup journey back in 2006 with "Hips Don't Lie."

In 2010, she dropped "Waka Waka," which now has over 4.5 billion views, and followed up with "La La La" in 2014 (1.3 billion views).

Now at 49, she's using "Dai Dai" to promote unity and raise money for global education through FIFA's campaign, and she'll also co-headline the tournament's first-ever halftime show with Madonna and BTS on July 19.