Shakira's 'Dai Dai' to be 2026 World Cup anthem

Shakira to co-headline final halftime show

Shakira isn't stopping at just the anthem. She'll also co-headline the first-ever World Cup final halftime show on July 19, 2026, at the New York-New Jersey Stadium.

Madonna and BTS are joining her, with Coldplay's Chris Martin curating and Global Citizen producing.

Fans are already hyped: her post racked up more than a million likes within hours, bringing back memories of her iconic "Waka Waka."