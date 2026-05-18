Shakira's 'Dai Dai' to be 2026 World Cup anthem
Entertainment
Shakira just announced her new track "Dai Dai" will be the anthem for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
She shared the news on Instagram with some energetic football clips and a playful "Coming soon..."
The song features afrobeats star Burna Boy and is part of her work with the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.
Shakira to co-headline final halftime show
Shakira isn't stopping at just the anthem. She'll also co-headline the first-ever World Cup final halftime show on July 19, 2026, at the New York-New Jersey Stadium.
Madonna and BTS are joining her, with Coldplay's Chris Martin curating and Global Citizen producing.
Fans are already hyped: her post racked up more than a million likes within hours, bringing back memories of her iconic "Waka Waka."