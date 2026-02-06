Bengali influencer arrested for allegedly molesting girlfriend
What's the story
Shamik Adhikary, a popular social media influencer known as "Nonsane," was arrested in Kolkata on Thursday after his girlfriend accused him of forcibly detaining and molesting her. The 22-year-old woman alleged that he held her captive in his home for approximately 20 hours, during which she was physically assaulted and threatened. The incident reportedly took place on Monday, when the woman visited Adhikary's house.
Details
Woman's allegations against Adhikary
The woman alleged that Adhikary unlawfully detained her from 9:30pm on February 2 until 5:00pm the next day. During this time, she claimed to have been beaten and punched. She also alleged that he touched her inappropriately and pulled at her clothes. The couple was reportedly arguing over an issue, during which the accused allegedly threatened her.
Legal action
FIR registered against influencer
On Wednesday, the woman filed a written complaint against Adhikary at the Behala police station in south Kolkata. Based on her statement, police registered an FIR under Sections 127(2), 115(2), 74, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused was arrested on Thursday.
Social media impact
Arrest sparks outrage on social media
Adhikary has a significant following on YouTube with over three lakh subscribers. He also has over 3,87,000 followers on Instagram. His arrest sparked outrage among his followers who condemned Adhikary's arrest. Notably, this comes days after the content creator's Reel on various public issues in Bengal went viral. The incident triggered political reactions, with BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya alleging that the influencer was being targeted and termed the action "political persecution."
Political statement
BJP leader's statement on TMC leaders
Malviya further criticized senior Trinamool Congress leaders for allegedly indulging in character assassination of the influencer. "This is the TMC's model of governance: Muzzle free speech, intimidate critics, weaponize the police and destroy reputations to stay in power," he wrote on social media. "But Bengal is watching. And Bengal will not stay silent. BJP will stand with every individual victimized by Mamata Banerjee's regime."