Bengali influencer arrested for allegedly molesting girlfriend

Shamik Adhikary, a popular social media influencer known as "Nonsane," was arrested in Kolkata on Thursday after his girlfriend accused him of forcibly detaining and molesting her. The 22-year-old woman alleged that he held her captive in his home for approximately 20 hours, during which she was physically assaulted and threatened. The incident reportedly took place on Monday, when the woman visited Adhikary's house.

Details Woman's allegations against Adhikary The woman alleged that Adhikary unlawfully detained her from 9:30pm on February 2 until 5:00pm the next day. During this time, she claimed to have been beaten and punched. She also alleged that he touched her inappropriately and pulled at her clothes. The couple was reportedly arguing over an issue, during which the accused allegedly threatened her.

Legal action FIR registered against influencer On Wednesday, the woman filed a written complaint against Adhikary at the Behala police station in south Kolkata. Based on her statement, police registered an FIR under Sections 127(2), 115(2), 74, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused was arrested on Thursday.

Social media impact Arrest sparks outrage on social media Adhikary has a significant following on YouTube with over three lakh subscribers. He also has over 3,87,000 followers on Instagram. His arrest sparked outrage among his followers who condemned Adhikary's arrest. Notably, this comes days after the content creator's Reel on various public issues in Bengal went viral. The incident triggered political reactions, with BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya alleging that the influencer was being targeted and termed the action "political persecution."

