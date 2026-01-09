'Tu Yaa Main' teaser: Shanaya-Adarsh impress in survival thriller

The two-minute-and-15-second-long teaser introduces us to Kapoor's character, Miss Vanity, a social media influencer with 2.3 million followers. Gourav plays Aala Flowpara, a rapper from Nalasopara with 6K followers. Their chemistry is palpable as they collaborate on a project that takes an unexpected turn when they encounter a crocodile in the pool. The film also stars Parul Gulati in a pivotal role.

Film's theme

'Tu Yaa Main' blends romance, thrill, and danger

Tu Yaa Main is a unique blend of romance, thrill, and danger with new-age storytelling. The film promises to take audiences on an exhilarating ride as the two lead characters navigate their way through a life-threatening situation. Kapoor shared the teaser of the movie on her Instagram handle and wrote, "This Valentine's, love bites back."