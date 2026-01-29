Shanaya Kapoor brings bold green looks to 'Tu Yaa Main' promotions
Shanaya Kapoor is making a splash with her green-themed outfits while promoting her upcoming film, Tu Yaa Main.
She first stepped out in a full-length emerald gown by Silvia Tcherassi, complete with gold accents and a stylish waist cut-out.
Later, she switched it up with a custom mini dress by Deme by Gabriella.
Style highlights: Mini dress moment
Her second look—a one-shoulder green mini dress—came with side cascade details and was paired with Aquazzura sandals.
Shanaya kept accessories minimal and opted for soft, natural makeup styled by Manisha Melwani, letting the outfit do all the talking.
About 'Tu Yaa Main'
Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main stars Shanaya as Avani Shah (known as 'Miss Vanity') alongside Adarsh Gourav.
The trailer teases a wild mix of romance, thriller, horror—and even dance—featuring the duo trapped with a crocodile.
The source does not specify a release date for the film.