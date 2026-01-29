Shanaya Kapoor brings bold green looks to 'Tu Yaa Main' promotions Entertainment Jan 29, 2026

Shanaya Kapoor is making a splash with her green-themed outfits while promoting her upcoming film, Tu Yaa Main.

She first stepped out in a full-length emerald gown by Silvia Tcherassi, complete with gold accents and a stylish waist cut-out.

Later, she switched it up with a custom mini dress by Deme by Gabriella.