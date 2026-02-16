'Tu Yaa...': Shanaya pens emotional note, says film boosted confidence

Shanaya Kapoor recently took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the overwhelming response to her performance in Tu Yaa Main. The film, which was released on February 13, is a remake of the Thai movie The Pool and has been well-received by audiences. In her post, Kapoor shared behind-the-scenes photos with co-star Adarsh Gourav and reflected on how playing Avani helped boost her confidence during a challenging time.

Emotional message Kapoor's heartfelt note for the film Kapoor wrote, "Tu Yaa Main came into my life at a time when I really didn't have the most confidence in myself...and it gave me that...and everything more." She added, "Tu Yaa Main is now in theaters and Avani is out there surviving crocodiles. She taught me so much...especially taught me how to be a complete BADASS."

Career reflections Excited for long journey ahead in industry: Kapoor Kapoor acknowledged her long journey ahead in the industry and expressed excitement about working with director Bejoy Nambiar and producer Aanand L Rai. "@bejoynambiar sir, thank you for bringing AVANI to life... for believing in me and pushing me to be the best version of myself... I'm forever grateful to have gotten the chance to be directed by YOU!" Kapoor also thanked Rai for backing stories that aren't the obvious choice, giving her a chance as a new actor.

Team appreciation More on Kapoor's gratitude post Kapoor also expressed her gratitude toward Gourav, calling him the best partner through this "roller coaster of a ride." She thanked casting director Mukesh Chhabra for helping her audition for the role and Atul Mongia for guiding her in building Avani. The actor concluded by thanking the entire cast and crew, saying, "We did this. We're here, and I'm so thankful for everyone's support and kindness."

