'Too good to be...': Shanaya Kapoor's ex-boyfriend cheated on her

Bollywood actor Shanaya Kapoor has revealed a shocking incident from her past relationship. She recently disclosed that her ex-boyfriend was messaging five other women while they were on a vacation together abroad. The revelation was made during her appearance on the podcast Relationshit Advice, where she discussed topics like betrayal and emotional cheating.

Details 'I was thinking, this is it' Revisiting the "scariest" moment in her relationship, Kapoor recalled a vacation where she thought everything was perfect. "I was thinking, 'This is it. It's too good to be true. What a life, wow. This is the best relationship.'" The situation took a turn when her boyfriend asked her to book a cab, but her phone was dead, so she asked to use his phone instead.

Discovery 'There were 5 girls he was messaging' While booking the ride, Kapoor saw a message notification from her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend. She opened the chat and found deeply inappropriate exchanges. "I thought one girl was fine... The second girl popped up, the third girl, the fourth, the fifth. There were five girls he was messaging," she said. Shocked by this discovery, she took screenshots of these chats and sent them to her friends on Snapchat for advice.

Reaction Kapoor felt trapped in a foreign country Kapoor's friend, actor Ananya Panday, advised her to leave immediately and come to her since they were nearby. However, Kapoor felt trapped in a foreign country. "My friend Ananya was like, 'Catch a train and just come here.' We were pretty close by... I can't just catch a f***ing train, what do I do?" "This whole dinner I'm pretending like everything is okay," she said.

