'Didn't take it to heart': Shanaya on 'Aankhon...' failure

Emotional journey

'The people who did watch the film...'

Kapoor said, "When it didn't happen, especially because it was my first film and it took time for the movie to release, I was still focusing on that moment." "The people who did watch the film, their love really gave me a lot of motivation." She added, "I was shooting for Tu Yaa Main at the time, so I didn't take it too much to heart. I wanted to focus on this film and give it everything I had."