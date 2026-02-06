'Didn't take it to heart': Shanaya on 'Aankhon...' failure
What's the story
Bollywood actor Shanaya Kapoor, who made her debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, has opened up about the film's mixed reception and poor box office performance. The romantic drama, co-starring Vikrant Massey, was a flop despite being based on Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It. In a recent interview with India Today, Kapoor said she didn't let the setback affect her because she was already busy with her upcoming film Tu Yaa Main.
Emotional journey
'The people who did watch the film...'
Kapoor said, "When it didn't happen, especially because it was my first film and it took time for the movie to release, I was still focusing on that moment." "The people who did watch the film, their love really gave me a lot of motivation." She added, "I was shooting for Tu Yaa Main at the time, so I didn't take it too much to heart. I wanted to focus on this film and give it everything I had."
Career progression
More about 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' and 'Tu Yaa Main'
Directed by Santosh Singh, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan featured Kapoor and Massey in lead roles, with Saanand Verma, Rajesh Jais, Vikram Kochhar, and Bharti Sharma in supporting roles. The film only earned ₹2.08cr worldwide, per Sacnilk. Meanwhile, Kapoor's next movie Tu Yaa Main is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Aanand L Rai under his Colour Yellow Productions banner. The film also stars Adarsh Gourav and will be released on February 13.