Shane Nigam-starrer 'Dridam' gets green light from CBFC
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the Malayalam crime thriller Dridam, starring Shane Nigam, for release with a U/A 16+ certificate. The movie is directed by Martin Joseph and produced by E4 Entertainment. The production house announced the news on Instagram, sharing a poster that confirmed the certification.
Film synopsis
Plot of 'Dridam'
Dridam follows the story of Vijay Radhakrishnan, a rookie police sub-inspector played by Nigam. The film begins with his first posting in a seemingly peaceful area where he faces no initial problems. However, things take a turn when the body of a middle-aged man is discovered on an overgrown private property in Kuzhinellam. With no leads, the crime remains unsolved, and media pressure mounts on Radhakrishnan to crack the case within a week.
Technical crew
Meet the team behind 'Dridam'
Dridam has been written by Linto Devasia and Jomon John, with visuals by P.M. Unnikrishnan and music from Sreerag Saji. The film's action sequences have been choreographed by Mahesh Mathew and costumes designed by Lekha Mohan. Meanwhile, the crime thriller is set to release on Friday, May 8, in theaters.