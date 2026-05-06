Shane Nigam-starrer 'Dridam' gets green light from CBFC

Film synopsis

Plot of 'Dridam'

Dridam follows the story of Vijay Radhakrishnan, a rookie police sub-inspector played by Nigam. The film begins with his first posting in a seemingly peaceful area where he faces no initial problems. However, things take a turn when the body of a middle-aged man is discovered on an overgrown private property in Kuzhinellam. With no leads, the crime remains unsolved, and media pressure mounts on Radhakrishnan to crack the case within a week.