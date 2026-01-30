Ranveer Singh and Vikram to co-star in Shankar's next?
What's the story
Renowned filmmaker Shankar is reportedly considering a dual-lead approach for his dream project, Velpari. The director is eyeing Tamil superstar Vikram and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for the lead roles, as per industry rumors reported by IANS. The film, based on Su Venkatesan's historical novel Veera Yuga Nayagan Vel Pari, has been a long-standing ambition for Shankar.
Production details
Pen Media interested in producing 'Velpari'
Pen Media, a prominent production house, is reportedly interested in producing Velpari. The studio has allegedly requested Shankar to provide a budget estimate and a timeline for the project's completion. However, these details remain unconfirmed as of now.
Storyline
What is 'Velpari' about?
Velpari tells the story of a legendary Tamil king known for his bravery, administration, generosity, and kindness. The phrase Mullaikku Theru Koduthaan Pari, often used in Tamil Nadu even today, is derived from poetry sung in praise of Pari. He is one of the seven last philanthropists extensively documented in Tamil literature.
Director's insight
Shankar's admiration for Venkatesan's novel
Shankar had previously expressed his admiration for Venkatesan's novel during a speech on Velpari. He revealed that he had wanted to read the book during the COVID-19 lockdown but couldn't find a copy. Eventually, director Vasanthabalan contacted writer Venkatesan for a copy, and the author lent his personal copy to Shankar. The director was reportedly "awestruck" by the richness of the novel and its detailed portrayal of a king who ruled 2000 years ago.