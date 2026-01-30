Ranveer Singh and Vikram to co-star in Shankar's next?

Renowned filmmaker Shankar is reportedly considering a dual-lead approach for his dream project, Velpari. The director is eyeing Tamil superstar Vikram and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for the lead roles, as per industry rumors reported by IANS. The film, based on Su Venkatesan's historical novel Veera Yuga Nayagan Vel Pari, has been a long-standing ambition for Shankar.

Production details Pen Media interested in producing 'Velpari' Pen Media, a prominent production house, is reportedly interested in producing Velpari. The studio has allegedly requested Shankar to provide a budget estimate and a timeline for the project's completion. However, these details remain unconfirmed as of now.

Storyline What is 'Velpari' about? Velpari tells the story of a legendary Tamil king known for his bravery, administration, generosity, and kindness. The phrase Mullaikku Theru Koduthaan Pari, often used in Tamil Nadu even today, is derived from poetry sung in praise of Pari. He is one of the seven last philanthropists extensively documented in Tamil literature.

Advertisement