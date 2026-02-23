Shankaracharya, others booked for sexual assault of minor boys
A special court in Prayagraj has ordered an FIR against Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and others for alleged aggravated sexual assault of minor boys.
The incidents reportedly happened at a Varanasi gurukul and during Magh Mela gatherings (including the recently concluded Magh Mela in January-February 2026), with the accused said to have used "guru-seva" as a pretext.
The FIR was registered on February 21, 2026, naming Saraswati, his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari, and three unidentified people.
Investigation underway; Saraswati denies allegations
The case came to light after Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj raised concerns when his earlier complaints were ignored.
Police are now investigating, including digital forensic checks.
The boys' statements have been recorded privately by the court.
Saraswati has called the accusations "fabricated" and promised full cooperation with investigators.
Meanwhile, Ashutosh plans a "Sanatan Yatra" to highlight alleged abuses at Vidya Math's fifth floor.
The court has asked for a fair and speedy probe without jumping to conclusions.