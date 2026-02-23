Shankaracharya, others booked for sexual assault of minor boys

Investigation underway; Saraswati denies allegations

The case came to light after Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj raised concerns when his earlier complaints were ignored.

Police are now investigating, including digital forensic checks.

The boys' statements have been recorded privately by the court.

Saraswati has called the accusations "fabricated" and promised full cooperation with investigators.

Meanwhile, Ashutosh plans a "Sanatan Yatra" to highlight alleged abuses at Vidya Math's fifth floor.

The court has asked for a fair and speedy probe without jumping to conclusions.