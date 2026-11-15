'I need help': Sharad Kapoor opens up on battling depression

In a candid video shared by a friend, Kapoor revealed that he had been feeling depressed and didn't want to meet anyone or work.

He added, "When somebody blames you for nothing toh aapko dukh hota hi hain. Toh main depression me chala gaya tha."

"I didn't feel like meeting anybody, didn't feel like working. But now I've decided. I am appealing to the industry that please help me."