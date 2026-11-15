'I need help': Sharad Kapoor opens up on battling depression
What's the story
Actor Sharad Kapoor, who has worked with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, recently found himself in the spotlight after a video of his dogs being rescued went viral. The actor appeared frail in the clip, raising concerns about his health. He later revealed that he was going through a difficult phase and appealed for work. Now, he has opened up about his battle with depression and physical health struggles.
Emotional plea
'I was going through depression...'
In a candid video shared by a friend, Kapoor revealed that he had been feeling depressed and didn't want to meet anyone or work.
He added, "When somebody blames you for nothing toh aapko dukh hota hi hain. Toh main depression me chala gaya tha."
"I didn't feel like meeting anybody, didn't feel like working. But now I've decided. I am appealing to the industry that please help me."
Health update
Kapoor's friend reveals the actor needs financial assistance
"I really need help, financially, morally... All my senior actors, you know you all are like my bosses. I really appeal to you to please help me," Kapoor said.
Kapoor's friend revealed that he wants to return to work but needs financial assistance, as he has been bedridden for the past two years.
She added that Kapoor barely eats and doesn't take his medication.
She also claimed that the actor is "not mentally fit to give any public statement."
Pet bond
The viral video where he bid adieu to his pets
The actor was seen in a viral video recently, where he was seen parting ways with his four pet dogs.
The animals were shifted to YODA Mumbai as Kapoor struggled to manage their care.
He broke down while expressing hope of bringing them home once his circumstances improve.
"Mera thoda ghar ka situation bhi hai... After this house, when I get my new bungalow, I am going to tell YODA...please give my babies back because I cannot live without them."
Family dynamics
Family has a newborn baby
Kapoor's family situation has reportedly made it difficult for him to look after all four dogs. His family also has a newborn baby, adding to their responsibilities.
The absence of a regular caretaker has made it increasingly challenging to manage the needs of four pets alongside other household responsibilities.
Kapoor is known for films such as Wanted, Josh, and Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani.