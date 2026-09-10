'Standing MRI before...': 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor gives major health update
What's the story
Veteran actor Sharat Saxena (76), who has appeared in over 250 films, is set to undergo major lumbar spine surgery. The news was shared by the actor himself on social media on Wednesday. He posted pictures of himself undergoing a standing MRI at Bombay Hospital ahead of the procedure. In his caption, he wrote, "Standing MRI before lumbar spine surgery at Bombay Hospital." In the comments section, he expressed hope for a successful recovery and return to work post-surgery.
Fan support
'I hope to walk properly again'
Saxena's post soon went viral, with fans and followers expressing their concern and sending good wishes.
The actor responded to these messages in the comments section, thanking everyone for their support.
He wrote, "My thanks to all of you who have wished me well. I hope to walk properly again and be able to work."
Medical insight
What is lumbar spine surgery?
As per Spine Health, lumbar spine surgery involves the removal, repair, or alteration of spinal structures to treat injuries, diseases, and/or abnormalities.
It is usually performed to relieve weakness, pain, or numbness caused by pressure on the spinal nerves.
The Cleveland Clinic states that the lumbar spine comprises five vertebrae in your lower back, which allow various body movements and support your body weight.
Career highlights
Looking at Saxena's prolific career
Saxena is a well-known name in the Hindi film industry, having starred in several popular films across different eras.
His filmography includes Mr India, Tridev, Ghayal, Khiladi, Ghulam, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Baghban, Fanaa, Krrish, Ek Hi Raasta (1993), and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, among others.
More recently, he was seen in Ajay Devgn-led Son of Sardaar 2.