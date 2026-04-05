Sharif reportedly watched banned 'Dhurandhar 2' and praised Amrohi Entertainment Apr 05, 2026

Former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif reportedly managed to watch Dhurandhar 2, a film banned in Pakistan, thanks to some personal connections.

He was also said to have praised the character inspired by him, played by Mashhoor Amrohi, showing a bit of appreciation for his on-screen double.