Sharif reportedly watched banned 'Dhurandhar 2' and praised Amrohi
Entertainment
Former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif reportedly managed to watch Dhurandhar 2, a film banned in Pakistan, thanks to some personal connections.
He was also said to have praised the character inspired by him, played by Mashhoor Amrohi, showing a bit of appreciation for his on-screen double.
Amrohi used prosthetics, 'Dhurandhar 2' piracy
Mashhoor Amrohi went through extensive prosthetic work to really nail Sharif's look, after originally auditioning for another part.
Even though the film is officially banned, pirated copies have surfaced in local markets, highlighting how film piracy remains a big issue.