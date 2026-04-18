Sharma apologizes, summoned by Haryana State Commission for Women
Entertainment
Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma has said sorry after making inappropriate remarks during a college event in Dehradun.
The Haryana State Commission for Women noticed the incident and has called him to appear before them on April 18, 2026, as they look into what happened.
The commission reminded everyone about the importance of keeping things respectful at public events, especially in colleges.
Sharma blames disruptions, faces prior scrutiny
On Instagram, Sharma explained that disruptions before his performance led to his comments, which he didn't mean to make. He shared.
This isn't the first time his behavior at public events has been questioned.
Known for blending Haryanvi folk with pop, he's behind tracks like Madam Ji and Chambal K Dakku.