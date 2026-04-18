Sharma apologizes, summoned by Haryana State Commission for Women Entertainment Apr 18, 2026

Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma has said sorry after making inappropriate remarks during a college event in Dehradun.

The Haryana State Commission for Women noticed the incident and has called him to appear before them on April 18, 2026, as they look into what happened.

The commission reminded everyone about the importance of keeping things respectful at public events, especially in colleges.