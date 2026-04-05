Sharma, Chauhan win Best Costume for 'Chhaava' and 'Dhurandhar'
The Chetak Screen Awards just wrapped up, shining a spotlight on Indian cinema's top talent.
This year, Sheetal Iqbal Sharma (for Chhaava) and Smriti Chauhan (for Dhurandhar) took home the Best Costume award.
Both designers shared heartfelt thanks: Sharma called her Chhaava team's support "Thank you to my favorite director Laxman Utekar and to my entire costume team. They were the best. ", while Chauhan said the win was "This is my first award. Thank you very much. I want to thank Aditya sir for trusting me and the entire team of Dhurandhar but particularly the entire team of costume department, my tailors because I am standing here and accepting this on behalf of you."
Screen Academy's 53 experts picked winners
Other nominees included Manish Malhotra and Shivank Vikram Kapoor (Gustaakh Ishq), Rohit Chaturvedi (Homebound), and Bhawna Sharma (Superboys of Malegaon).
Winners were picked by a diverse panel of 53 industry experts from the Screen Academy, with a strong focus on merit and integrity.