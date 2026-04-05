Sharma, Chauhan win Best Costume for 'Chhaava' and 'Dhurandhar' Entertainment Apr 05, 2026

The Chetak Screen Awards just wrapped up, shining a spotlight on Indian cinema's top talent.

This year, Sheetal Iqbal Sharma (for Chhaava) and Smriti Chauhan (for Dhurandhar) took home the Best Costume award.

Both designers shared heartfelt thanks: Sharma called her Chhaava team's support "Thank you to my favorite director Laxman Utekar and to my entire costume team. They were the best. ", while Chauhan said the win was "This is my first award. Thank you very much. I want to thank Aditya sir for trusting me and the entire team of Dhurandhar but particularly the entire team of costume department, my tailors because I am standing here and accepting this on behalf of you."