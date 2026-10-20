Sharma reveals Mehndi underwent serious surgery, urges kinder public response
Kapil Sharma has stepped up to support singer Daler Mehndi, who's facing rumors of performing drunk at the Kunjapuri Fair on October 18.
Sharing on Instagram, Kapil revealed that Daler had undergone some serious surgery and urged everyone to be more thoughtful before judging, saying, "All we need is to be little kinder toward other. We don't know what someone is going through. (sic)"
Singh criticizes media, defends Mehndi
Mika Singh also jumped in to defend Mehndi, criticizing the media for not checking facts.
In his Instagram video, Mika said he'd quit singing if anyone ever saw Daler drinking alcohol and called out a minister for making public accusations.
Mika pointed out that Mehndi's been recovering from health issues for two years and deserves more understanding from media friends.