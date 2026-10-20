Sharma reveals Mehndi underwent serious surgery, urges kinder public response

Kapil Sharma has stepped up to support singer Daler Mehndi, who's facing rumors of performing drunk at the Kunjapuri Fair on October 18.

Sharing on Instagram, Kapil revealed that Daler had undergone some serious surgery and urged everyone to be more thoughtful before judging, saying, "All we need is to be little kinder toward other. We don't know what someone is going through. (sic)"