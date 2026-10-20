Sharma urges kindness while defending Mehndi after Uniyal onstage confrontation

After a video went viral showing Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal confronting Daler Mehndi on stage and accusing him of being disoriented and possibly intoxicated, comedian Kapil Sharma spoke out in support of the singer.

Sharma shared that Mehndi went through some serious surgery and urged everyone to be kinder, saying "All we need is to be a little kinder toward each other."

The incident has sparked plenty of debate online, with some quick to judge and others asking for understanding.