Sharwanand's 'Bhogi' release postponed over censor issues
What's the story
The release of Sharwanand's upcoming film, Bhogi, directed by Sampath Nandi, has been postponed. The movie was originally slated for a November 13 release, with a pre-release event planned as part of its promotions. However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has referred it to the revising committee instead of issuing a clearance certificate. An official announcement regarding the new release date will be made soon.
Promotional plans on hold
'Bhogi' trailer launch halted
The production house, Sri Sathya Sai Arts, has decided to stop the promotional activities for Bhogi.
The trailer was also set to be launched on Saturday but has now been postponed.
A source told Cinema Express that they will decide their next steps only after getting CBFC clearance.
Meanwhile, the teaser had earlier created a lot of buzz, and two songs have also been released.
Cast and crew
Cast and crew of 'Bhogi'
Bhogi is a period action drama set in the early 1960s along the Maharashtra-Adilabad border.
It reportedly features raw and violent content.
The music has been composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.
Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi play the female leads opposite Sharwanand, who has undergone a major transformation for his role.
The technical team includes cinematographer Kishor Kumar, lyricist Chandrabose, art director Kiran Kumar Manne, and action choreographer Dilip Subbarayan.