Black magic performed on Shefali Jariwala? Husband Parag believes so
What's the story
Actor Parag Tyagi has alleged that his late wife, actor Shefali Jariwala, was a victim of "black magic" before her untimely death. Speaking on Paras Chhabra's YouTube podcast recently, he said, "Many people don't believe in these things but I strongly do. I don't just feel it; I know it has happened." The couple had tied the knot in 2014.
Details
Tyagi expressed certainty about the occurrence of black magic
Tyagi further said, "Where there is God, there is also evil. And the truth is, people are not upset by their own suffering; they are upset by someone else's happiness." "I can't say who did it but someone definitely did. I felt that something is definitely wrong. I've felt this not once but twice and the first time it went away but this time things felt a bit heavier."
Intuition
Tyagi sensed something was amiss with Jariwala
Tyagi added, "When I sit in devotion, I can sense that something is not right... I can't really explain the exact symptoms. I don't want to go into too many details but just by touching her, I could understand that something was wrong." "This time it felt more intense so I increased my prayers a bit. I know for a hundred percent that someone has done something."
Tragic demise
Jariwala's sudden death and Tyagi's response to rumors
Jariwala, who gained fame with the remix track Kaanta Laga, passed away on June 27 last year at 42. She was reportedly rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by Tyagi but was declared dead on arrival. The cause of her death was believed to be cardiac arrest. At the time, several reports suggested she had died after consuming anti-aging medicine on an empty stomach. However, Tyagi dismissed these claims as "half-baked information."