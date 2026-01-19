Black magic performed on Shefali Jariwala? Husband Parag believes so

Actor Parag Tyagi has alleged that his late wife, actor Shefali Jariwala, was a victim of "black magic" before her untimely death. Speaking on Paras Chhabra 's YouTube podcast recently, he said, "Many people don't believe in these things but I strongly do. I don't just feel it; I know it has happened." The couple had tied the knot in 2014.

Details Tyagi expressed certainty about the occurrence of black magic Tyagi further said, "Where there is God, there is also evil. And the truth is, people are not upset by their own suffering; they are upset by someone else's happiness." "I can't say who did it but someone definitely did. I felt that something is definitely wrong. I've felt this not once but twice and the first time it went away but this time things felt a bit heavier."

Intuition Tyagi sensed something was amiss with Jariwala Tyagi added, "When I sit in devotion, I can sense that something is not right... I can't really explain the exact symptoms. I don't want to go into too many details but just by touching her, I could understand that something was wrong." "This time it felt more intense so I increased my prayers a bit. I know for a hundred percent that someone has done something."

