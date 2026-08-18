Shefali Shah reveals why 'Monsoon Wedding' is still 'relevant'
What's the story
Shefali Shah, who played a pivotal role in Mira Nair's 2001 film Monsoon Wedding, recently spoke about her experience to Variety India. The award-winning film featured Shah as Ria Verma, the unmarried niece of the Verma family. The story explores deep-seated familial trauma under the guise of a traditional Punjabi wedding celebration. She recalled how she got this role and its impact on her career.
Timeless relevance
'It became a voice for many people...'
Reflecting on the film's enduring relevance 25 years after its release, Shah called it a "cult film."
"It's a film that was relevant then, and it's relevant today."
"It was probably the first film to talk about incestual abuse so openly."
"It became a voice for many people who have been through similar situations. It was a film that taught me a lot."
"It holds a very special place in my career, my life personally, and my filmography."
Career progression
About her recent projects
Shah also mentioned her role as Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime, which she called a "turning point" in her career.
On the work front, she recently shot for a film titled Hisaab with Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee.
She is also reading scripts for new projects.