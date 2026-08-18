Shefali Shah reveals why 'Monsoon Wedding' is still 'relevant'

Reflecting on the film's enduring relevance 25 years after its release, Shah called it a "cult film."

"It's a film that was relevant then, and it's relevant today."

"It was probably the first film to talk about incestual abuse so openly."

"It became a voice for many people who have been through similar situations. It was a film that taught me a lot."

"It holds a very special place in my career, my life personally, and my filmography."