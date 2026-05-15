'It's a lot of work': Shefali Shah shares marriage advice

Early marriage

'You've got to meet people...before you make that ultimate choice'

Shah advised young people against getting married too early. She said, "Don't do it when you are a child, for god's sake. You don't even know if you like your elbow or your a**." "So calm down. You've got to meet people and get to know them before you make that ultimate choice." "I keep saying this, if you don't believe in the institution of marriage, trust me, it's a lot of work, please don't do it."