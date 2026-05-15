'It's a lot of work': Shefali Shah shares marriage advice
What's the story
Actor Shefali Shah recently opened up about marriage, relationships, and parenthood during a candid conversation with Lilly Singh. The Delhi Crime actor advised young people to take their time before making major life decisions. She humorously suggested, "Can I say something? I am going to get so badly trolled. Don't have children, have dogs. Just get dogs."
Early marriage
'You've got to meet people...before you make that ultimate choice'
Shah advised young people against getting married too early. She said, "Don't do it when you are a child, for god's sake. You don't even know if you like your elbow or your a**." "So calm down. You've got to meet people and get to know them before you make that ultimate choice." "I keep saying this, if you don't believe in the institution of marriage, trust me, it's a lot of work, please don't do it."
Personal journey
Shah has been married twice
Shah, who was first married to TV actor Harsh Chhaya, later married filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah in 2000. The couple has two sons together. She emphasized that marriage is not a casual commitment and should only be entered into when one is emotionally mature and fully aware of their desires in life and relationships. Meanwhile, Shah has two Siberian Huskies named Ash and Simba.