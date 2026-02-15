When, where to watch Shehnaaz Gill's 'Ikk Kudi' on OTT
What's the story
The Punjabi romantic comedy Ikk Kudi, starring Shehnaaz Gill in a double role, will be released on the OTT platform Chaupal on February 26, 2026. The film has been praised for its heartwarming narrative and Gill's strong performance. It also stars Nirmal Rishi, Udaybir Sandhu, and Gurjazz. It was released theatrically on October 31, 2025.
Film overview
Plot of 'Ikk Kudi'
Ikk Kudi, directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, follows the story of Simmi (Gill), a modern Punjabi woman whose arranged marriage plans are fractured when she suspects her fiancé's mysterious past. Speaking about the film, Gill earlier said, "The film is loaded with twists and turns, but it's brimming with warmth, love, and fun. To pick a strong narrative that thrives on a strong message is something that makes me feel proud."
Production debut
Themes and production details
Ikk Kudi also marks Gill's production debut. The film questions traditional marriage customs and questions the different approaches to love and marriage across generations. Up next, Gill will be seen in Ishqnama, co-starring Jayy Randhawa and releasing on July 24, 2026. She has previously been a part of Bigg Boss 13, Thank You For Coming, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, among others.