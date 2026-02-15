When, where to watch Shehnaaz Gill's 'Ikk Kudi' on OTT

Film overview

Plot of 'Ikk Kudi'

Ikk Kudi, directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, follows the story of Simmi (Gill), a modern Punjabi woman whose arranged marriage plans are fractured when she suspects her fiancé's mysterious past. Speaking about the film, Gill earlier said, "The film is loaded with twists and turns, but it's brimming with warmth, love, and fun. To pick a strong narrative that thrives on a strong message is something that makes me feel proud."