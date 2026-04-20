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Shekhar Kapur to direct 'My Name is Memory' series adaptation
Shekhar Kapur announces his next directorial

Shekhar Kapur to direct 'My Name is Memory' series adaptation

By Isha Sharma
Apr 20, 2026
05:19 pm
What's the story

Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has announced his next directorial venture, an adaptation of Ann Brashares's novel My Name Is Memory. The project is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios for Amazon Prime Video. Kapur shared the news on social media, revealing that the series will be set in the US and will narrate a "beautiful and intense love story."

Storyline

Here's what the book is about

The novel, described as a blend of Twilight and The Time Traveler's Wife, follows Daniel, who has loved the same woman, Sophia (now Lucy), for centuries. As he attempts to awaken her memory of their past love, an unseen force separates them once more. Kapur described the adaptation as an "exciting, mysterious, heartbreaking and ultimately heartwarming adventure that takes the audience through wars, conflict and empires and even into the future. It reinforces the idea that 'Love is Forever.'"

Twitter Post

Kapur announced the news on Monday

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Director's portfolio

Kapur's recent projects

Kapur's last directorial was the British rom-com What's Love Got to Do with It?, starring Lily James, Shazad Latif, Emma Thompson, and Shabana Azmi. He is also working on a sequel to his 1983 film Masoom. Meanwhile, Brashares's previous book series, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, was adapted into two films in 2005 and 2008.

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