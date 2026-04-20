Shekhar Kapur to direct 'My Name is Memory' series adaptation

Storyline

Here's what the book is about

The novel, described as a blend of Twilight and The Time Traveler's Wife, follows Daniel, who has loved the same woman, Sophia (now Lucy), for centuries. As he attempts to awaken her memory of their past love, an unseen force separates them once more. Kapur described the adaptation as an "exciting, mysterious, heartbreaking and ultimately heartwarming adventure that takes the audience through wars, conflict and empires and even into the future. It reinforces the idea that 'Love is Forever.'"