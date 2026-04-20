Shekhar Kapur to direct 'My Name is Memory' series adaptation
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has announced his next directorial venture, an adaptation of Ann Brashares's novel My Name Is Memory. The project is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios for Amazon Prime Video. Kapur shared the news on social media, revealing that the series will be set in the US and will narrate a "beautiful and intense love story."
Storyline
Here's what the book is about
The novel, described as a blend of Twilight and The Time Traveler's Wife, follows Daniel, who has loved the same woman, Sophia (now Lucy), for centuries. As he attempts to awaken her memory of their past love, an unseen force separates them once more. Kapur described the adaptation as an "exciting, mysterious, heartbreaking and ultimately heartwarming adventure that takes the audience through wars, conflict and empires and even into the future. It reinforces the idea that 'Love is Forever.'"
Twitter Post
Kapur announced the news on Monday
Confirming that I have signed with Amazon studios in the US to adapt, direct and produce a tentpole series based on the best selling novel.. .. My Name is Memory.— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 20, 2026
Based first in the US.. the novel follows a beautiful and intense love story that transcends and survives internal… pic.twitter.com/8J3o9kKC8H
Director's portfolio
Kapur's recent projects
Kapur's last directorial was the British rom-com What's Love Got to Do with It?, starring Lily James, Shazad Latif, Emma Thompson, and Shabana Azmi. He is also working on a sequel to his 1983 film Masoom. Meanwhile, Brashares's previous book series, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, was adapted into two films in 2005 and 2008.