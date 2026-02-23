Better than main BAFTA winners: Shekhar Kapur praises 'Boong' 

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has praised the Manipuri film Boong for winning the Best Children's and Family Film award at the BAFTA 2026 ceremony. He said it was better than other films that won main awards, wondering if Western audiences didn't properly understand it due to its Indian roots. The film, directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar , beat Arco, Lilo & Stitch, and Zootropolis 2 in its category.

Social media 'That's why...important to make our film awards more important internationally' On Monday, Kapur took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Devi for her win. He wrote, "Congratulations to Laxmipriya for winning the BAFTA for the best family film." "I thought BOONG was better than the films that won the main awards. It's just that it's so rooted in Indian culture and politics that the westerners did not get it." "That's why it's important to make our film awards more important internationally .. . #Boong #Bafta #Indianfilms #cinema."

Film critique What did Kapur say about 'Boong' earlier? Kapur also shared his previous review of Boong, which he had written in September last year after the film hit Indian theaters. He called it "the funniest, most heartwarming, the most heartbreaking film I've seen in a long time." "And yet it packs a solid political punch. Manipuri director, Laxmipriya shows us how it's done. Don't miss it.. #Boong," he had written.

Advertisement

Film's journey More about 'Boong's BAFTA win Boong, produced by Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Suitable Pictures, triumphed over Zootropolis 2, Arco, and Lilo & Stitch in the Best Children's and Family Film category. The award was presented at London's Royal Festival Hall. The film had its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival and was later screened at several other international film festivals before its theatrical release in September 2025.

Advertisement