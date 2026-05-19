Shekhar Suman promises sharp jokes, political satire in new show

Veteran actor and talk show host Shekhar Suman has returned with a new late-night talk show, Shekhar Tonite. The first episode, which premiered this past weekend, featured sharp jibes at prominent figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MP Raghav Chadha . This was despite his first guest being Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Suman spoke about the show's format and his approach to political satire.

Show evolution An extension of my previous show, says Suman Suman described Shekhar Tonite as an extension of his previous show, Movers and Shakers. He said, We move on, we become more mature... So, Shekhar Tonite is a mature, more modern version of it." "Even the conversations that I would have with my guests will be more mature." The show is streamed on YouTube and features weekly episodes with different guests.

Political satire 'I've been known for being fearless' When asked about his signature political satire, Suman said, "I've been known for being fearless." "When I say that 'the voice is the back' (the show's tagline), that voice has to be fearless. And that I will maintain, otherwise I wouldn't have done the show." He acknowledged the challenges of doing parody and satire in today's social media-driven world but stressed the importance of maintaining a rational and logical approach.

Advertisement

Past experience When Vajpayee praised his political satire Suman also recalled how former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee once stopped his motorcade to hug him and express his admiration for his show. "He hugged me and said, 'I was looking for you for a long time. I record your show, and I watch it every day.' When you take off on me, you do my impersonations. I laugh the loudest. Don't ever stop the show.'"

Advertisement