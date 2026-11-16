Shetty reunites 'Golmaal 5' cast for 2 songs in Mumbai
Rohit Shetty is getting the film's primary cast back together, including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sharman Joshi, to shoot two songs in Mumbai this December.
It's all part of the lead-up to Golmaal 5's much-awaited release in January 2027.
'Golmaal 5' cast syncs its schedules
True to the series' style, Golmaal 5 will feature two lively celebratory tracks.
The whole cast is syncing its schedules to keep up that signature fun energy fans love.
The team looks set to deliver another round of laughs and music for longtime fans and new viewers alike.