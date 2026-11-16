Shetty reunites 'Golmaal 5' cast for 2 songs in Mumbai

Rohit Shetty is getting the film's primary cast back together, including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sharman Joshi, to shoot two songs in Mumbai this December.

It's all part of the lead-up to Golmaal 5's much-awaited release in January 2027.